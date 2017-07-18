PTI files petition for Shahbaz’s disqualification

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Monday filed a petition in the Supreme Court seeking disqualification of Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif over allegations of a conflict of interest.

The petition filed by Babar Awan on behalf of PTI Chairman Imran Khan named Shahbaz Sharif and the Election Commission of Pakistan as respondents. The petition alleged that Sharif remained involved in his private business despite holding a public office and thus “violated his oath” that he took when he assumed the office of Punjab chief minister.