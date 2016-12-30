PTI fails to address problems of masses

Peshawar

The appointment of junior officers on the coveted posts of Deputy Commissioners (DCs) in different districts of Khyber Pakthunkhwa has exposed the tall claims of PTI Government of pursuing merit policy, good governance in the province.

Leaders of opposition parties have demanded appointment of senior and reputable officers on these key positions for effective and quick service delivery for well being of masses.

The PTI Government has recently appointed BS-18 officers on the coveted posts of Deputy Commissioners in Buner, Chitral, Kohat, Batgram, Shangla and Torghar districts raised serious questions on good governance and merit policy of PTI that came into power on the name ‘change’ in the province.

Rahimdad Khan told APP that senior officers of Pakistan Administrative Service (PAS) or Provincial Management Service (PMS) at least BS-19 or above officers should be appointed on DCs’ posts rather than junior officers of BS-18, adding the recent appointment has totally negated PTI claims of strictly adhering to merit policy in civil service. He said the people of KP have seen the performance of PTI that has failed to deliver and address masses’ problems in the province.

‘The DC is very important post as he has to look after the interest of government, coordinate with different departments, oversee and inspect welfare and developmental projects, policy making/management issues etc and in case of appointment of junior officers, it can affect the overall working of the employees/organizations besides hampering service delivery in the district’, he remarked.

Instead to focus on merit and good governance, solution of peoples’ problems and development of KP, he said Imran Khan has mainly concentrated on agitation, long marches and Dharna politics during last three and half years and paid a deaf year to the issues and problems being faced by the KP people. Except Hayatabad Flyover, he alleged no mega development project have been completed in Khyber Pakthunkhwa during last three and half years and people of KP were deprived of development while uplift funds are mostly lapsed that was great injustice with masses.

Rahimdad Khan said children were being dying of pneumonia disease in KP while Imran Khan has diverted all attention on agitational politics.—APP