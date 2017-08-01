PTI dream for new Pakistan

ADDRESSING a mammoth gathering at the parade ground on Saturday, Chairman of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaaf Imran Khan set out his vision for Naya Pakistan emphasising that if voted to power he will build institutions, ensure good governance and uphold merit. Since less than a year is left in next general poll, PTI chief in his speech in fact presented election manifesto touching some very important points that indeed are required to be taken by rulers in order to ensure transparency in governance and take the country forward.

In the last elections also, Imran Khan had succeeded in wooing the people especially youth to vote for the party because of the agenda that has never been touched by other parties. This was the reason that PTI secured the most number of votes after the PML-N. Imran has a wide exposure and always talks about building institutions, as without any iota of doubt this is essential if we really want to bring positive change in the lives of people. This is the reason that we see that PTI government in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa giving priority to good governance and introduced much needed reforms in police department as well as health and education sectors. Though much more needs to be done in social sector, we understand under the guidance of Imran Khan, the provincial government will keep its focus on health and education in order to show to the people of other provinces the change promised by the party during last elections. At the same time, the provincial government also needs to focus on infrastructure projects especially mass transit project, which has already witnessed much delay. But what is important for the PTI is to show more decency in its tone and tenor and avoid mud slinging especially after the Supreme Court verdict. The Party should rather focus on strategies that are vital to implement the promises it has made with the people. This will also help the Party to get support of the so far undecided voters who carefully watch all the parties and decide their tilt just before the election.

