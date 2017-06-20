PTI demands IB chief resignation

Islamabad

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) leader Fawad Chaudhary said that after admitting of harassment to JIT members IB Chief should resign. Talking to media outside the Supreme Court PTI spokesperson Fawad Chaudhary said that rulers not only launched campaign against JIT members and SC but also IB being used for their personal interests.

“Government has used Investigation Bureau (IB) to vigilance and harassment of JIT members and IB chief had admitted the crime,” Fawad said demanding IB chief should resign after admitting his crime.—INP