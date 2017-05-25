PTI demands contempt of court proceeding against Hussain Nawaz

Objections to JIT members

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Fawad Chaudhry on Wednesday demanded that competent of court notice be issued to Hussain Nawaz, son of Prime Minister Nawaz Shairf, for raising objection over some members of the Joint Investigation Team constituted by Supreme Court to probe Sharif family business dealing abroad.

Talking to media outside Supreme Court, Chaudhry said that when Raja Pervaiz Ashraf objected to JIT he was given show cause notice in the past. He added that the government was carrying out a crackdown on opponents using social media.

He demanded of the apex court to issue contempt of court notice to Hussain Nawaz for raising objections on JIT members. Fawad said that PTI Chief Imran Khan had never held any government office.

He added that Imran had all the evidences and documentary proofs as to how he earned money. Money trail and record of bank transactions were submitted in the court, he added.

The PTI spokesman said that like Imran Khan, JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman should also be held accountable.

Meanwhile, leader of ruling PMLN Talal Chaud-hary has said that though prime minister has given answer over school fees, vehicles, and the mills but the chief of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Imran Khan submitted nothing when asked for money trail.

Talking to media outside Supreme Court here Talal said that money trail does not include accounts of Imran and Jemima. Imran’s narrative is that every-one else except him are thieves and corrupt but he himself does not have information over both his flat and Banigala residence.

Imran should inform about his account number from where the monies were remitted to Jemima.

Who is Arshad Khan whose letter was submitted, Talal asked. Our Qatari letter is haram but your non-Arabic letter is halal, he added.

Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif has given the account of three generations in the supreme Court and a 50-year money trail was provided to Imran Khan, he added.