PTI claims of development only confined to social media

Peshawar

Advisor to Prime Minister Amir Muqam on Wednesday said PTI’s so-called tall claims of change and public welfare projects are limited to social media only and practically the party has failed to deliver in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Addressing a mammoth public gathering attended by provincial leadership of PML-N in NA-4 Koh Daman after inaugurating sui gas supply project, he said during the last four years in power in KP, PTI led government did nothing except corruption which was being exposed by its’ own members provincial assembly and coalition partners.

He said Imran Khan only knows how to keep the nation disappointed and depressed and therefore he and his accomplices spent most of their time in sit-in and on containers, adding the masses would reject them in 2018 general elections on the basis of their performance. He said Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) under the leadership of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif has put the country on path of development and prosperity and initiated various mega development projects during last four years.

Muqam said PML-N is committed to giving good news to masses on daily basis by practically delivering public welfare projects across the country. PML-N was active in development activities in areas where it had not mandate whereas PTI despite taking mandate has forgotten their own electorates in KP. He said Chief Minister KP Pervez Khattak got sui gas supply project approved for his own constituency from Prime Minister after several requests and ignoring rest of the province.

He said it is astonishing that KP CM was speaking against corruption and its’ elimination despite he himself involved in corrupt practices, adding ministers of KP cabinet wanted to have JIT formed against their own Chief Minister. Muqam said Imran Khan was also now facing the axe of articles 62 and 63 of the constitution. He said Imran Khan does not want accountability because if he has any such intention he would not have made KP Ethesab Commission toothless.

He said PTI after sacking Quami Watan Party ministers from provincial cabinet on corruption charges should not have taken them back in the same cabinet. “Imran Niazi only dreams for premiership through unfair means and has left the people of KP at the mercy of its party’s corrupt elements.” He said KP people would hold Imran and his party accountable in next general elections over their (KP people) exploitation. Imran is least interested in resolution of masses’ problems and concentrated mostly on ways and means to reach the power corridor in Islamabad.—APP