PTI to challenge ECP’s ‘contempt’ notice in IHC

Zubair Qureshi

Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf (PTI) has decided to challenge in the Islamabad High Court (IHC) the contempt notice issued by Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) after its decision regarding maintainability of the contempt of court, which according to ECP lies within its jurisdiction. The party’s counsel had argued that the Election Commission did not have the jurisdiction to issue such notice or conduct contempt proceedings against the party in foreign funding case, however, the ECP on August 10 had ruled that it has jurisdiction to hear contempt proceedings and issued a notice to the PTI chairman. Senior lawyer and former Law Minister Dr Babar Awan will represent the party chief, the petitioner in this case, Imran Khan in the IHC. The party sources claim that PTI Chairman Imran Khan has signed the petition and Babar Awan will file it formally today (Tuesday).

According to the petition, ECP doesn’t have the right to conduct contempt proceedings against PTI and the commission doesn’t have the right to issue contempt notice to the party chairman. The ECP had earlier reserved its verdict on the PTI’s petition against the institution’s jurisdiction to hear contempt cases. On July 25, Khan’s counsel Babar Awan had argued that only the high court and Supreme Court can take up proceedings for contempt as per the Constitution. He said a legal framework needs to be put in place in order for the ECP to take up contempt proceedings, as the 1976 Contempt of Court ceases to exist.

According to the petitioner, contempt of court by Election Commission was an unfinished agenda of the Parliament and legislation on this very point had not yet completed. How can ECP give a verdict in a matter which is still pending in the Parliament, says the petitioner. The ECP had issued the contempt notice to Khan on over his “scandalous remarks” about the commission. Akbar Babar, the petitioner who had filed the foreign funding case against the PTI leadership had informed the ECP that the PTI chief had accused the ECP of being biased in the foreign funding case following which his counsel tendered an apology with the commission. The petitioner said in a TV interview that Khan said his counsel had apologized in a personal capacity and he had not apologized to the commission.