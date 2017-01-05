PTI case based on assumptions: Marriyum

Islamabad

Minister of State for Information, Broadcasting and National Heritage Marriyum Aurangzeb said Thursday that Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf’s building built on assumptions has crashed down.

Talking to media here, the minister said that PTI stance was based on assumptions.

She said that cases cannot be won on the basis of container speeches and press conferences.

Imran Khan will have to provide proofs regarding allegations he levels outside the court, she said adding that politics can be done on confusion but cases cannot be contested.

The minister said that PTI claimed in Election Commission of Pakistan that Maryam Nawaz was dependent of Capt (retd) Safdar but in the court they said that she was dependent of the Prime Minister which showed contradiction in their stance.

The minister said that in one PTI petition it is claimed that Maryam Nawaz was beneficiary of all property. “It is claimed that one personality is dependent of two persons and their beneficiary which proves that PTI has lied to the court and all its building has been raised on imaginary pillars”,she added.

The minister said that PTI stance in the court was based on assumptions and it has failed to provide any evidence. Three PTI petitions are contradictory, and after examining these petitions one comes to the conclusion that only one stance can be adopted,the minister said.

She said that PTI chairman has realized that he has only levelled allegations and he admitted this fact in the court on Wednesday.—APP