PTI bars activists from participating Reham’s gatherings

Swat

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) has called on the party workers to avoid gatherings held by Reham Khan during her visit to Swat. In a statement, PTI’s provincial spokesperson Shah Farman directed all office-bearers and party activists not to participate in any kind of gathering held by the ex-wife of Imran Khan by also restraining support to events organized during her visit.

It divulged that Reham was neither a party member in the past nor would she be in the future and her visit to Swat should not be conjectured as an official visit of the party member. The spokesperson also opined that some political quarters were indulged in misleading the local people against the PTI but the people were aware and could differentiate between the right and wrong.

‘The opponents are fearful of their defeat and surely they will lose to the PTI because of record development projects undertaken by the PTI-led government in the province,’ the statement added. On Friday, Reham had visited the hunger-strike camp of young doctors in Peshawar and expressed concern over the baton-charge by police on the peaceful protesters.—NNI