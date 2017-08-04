PTI to approach ECP to get Nawaz removal as President N

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf has said that the newly inducted Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and his 46-member cabinet which took oath earlier today are unconstitutional and illegal.

The Opposition Leader in the Punjab Assembly Mian Mahmoodur Rasheed has raised questions about the qualification of Prime Minister Abbasi asked, “how could a person who was disqualified and ousted by the apex court of the country could make nominations on constitutional offices. He was referring to former prime minister Nawaz Sharif.

We will approach the Election Commission on Monday to get Nawaz Sharif removed as the president of PMLN, he added.

Nawaz Sharif could not even acquire the basic membership of any political party, how could he be the president of a party, he added. The Sharif family considers this country his estate and its people his serfs, for all practical purposes there is a civil dictatorship in the country today.