PTI announces boycott of media group

Zubair Qureshi

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) accusing Jang, Geo Group of bias and a strong tilt towards PML-N in its reports, features, interviews etc has decided to boycott the media house and announced to withdraw party representation from all forums run by Geo and Jung Group.

According to a handout issued by PTI central media secretariat on Saturday, Panama leaks is not a conspiracy it is a curtain raiser from the long-winded limitless tale of loot and corruption. Chairman Paki-stan Tehreek e Insaf Imran Khan has lashed out at CM Punjab She-hbaz Sharif and stated that ‘Mulzim e Aala’ along with his kin is striv-ing to gain public sympathies by portraying the ongoing investigation as a conspiracy against their family and government, further says the press release.

It goes on to say that Imran Khan reiterated that the entire nation stands by the Supreme Court and the JIT. Criticizing Shehbaz Sharif’s statement after appearing before JIT Imran Khan said whom are they befooling by wearing hat and mafia suit. He went on saying that 12 corruption cases were pending against Nawaz Sharif, says the statement.

It also quoted Imran Khan as saying leaders are always held ac-countable in democracy and with the Sharif family appearing before the Joint Investigation Team (JIT), it does not mean they are being victimized. About making rulers accountable, Imran Khan said, “An impression is being created that the Sharif family has been held ac-countable repeatedly, which is inaccurate.” He added the Sharif fam-ily was being held accountable for the first time.