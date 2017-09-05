PTF to host three $15,000 int’l tournaments this year

Islamabad

The International Tennis Federation (ITF) has allotted three $15,000 tournaments to Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF) to be hosted in November and December this year.

According to PTF Secretary Sanaullah Aman foreign players would be seen in action in these events while ITF officials would also be visiting here.

“More courts would also be prepared for these international tournaments. “ITF would also allot more international events to Pakistan after the successful holding of these tournaments,” he said.

He said foreign players would be provided fool-proof security and invitations would soon be sent to foreign players for participation in international tournaments.

Speaking about Pakistan-Thailand Davis Cup Group II final, he said he has high hopes for the team to do well in Davis Cup.

“Pakistan tennis ace Aisam-ul-Haq would reach Pakistan on September 11 after participation in US Open to feature in the Davis Cup final,” he said.

“The Thailand team would also land in Pakistan on September 11 to participate in the Davis Cup,” he said.

He said Aisam and Aqeel Khan have been exempted from the trials while two players would be selected from the trials. Muhammad Abid Ali Albar will also feature in the Davis Cup trials at Pakistan Sports Complex after his return on September 6.”

“Abid Mushtaq, Shahzad Khan and Muzami Murtaza are currently participating in the trials being conducted under the supervision of non-playing captain Muhammad Khalid,” he said.—APP