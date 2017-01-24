PTF announces Davis cup team

Lahore

Pakistan tennis federation on Tuesday announced four member team to play the Asia Oceania Group one Davis Cup tennis tie against Iran from February 3 at Islamabad’s Pakistan sports Board complex.

“The team has been selected after two phases of trials”, said Muhammad Khalid Rehmani, Secretary PTF. The team comprises Aqeel Khan, Aisamul Haq, Muhammad Abid Ali Akbar, and Muhammad Abid Mushtaq. Rashid Malik is the non playing captain of team.

The tie is the first round of Asia Oceania Group tow first round, beside Pakistan & Iran. Other nations in this group are Vietnam, Hong Kong China, Thailand, Indonesia, Kuwait and Philippine, he added.

Pakistan has played three Davis Cup ties against Iran two in Iran and one in Pakistan and has won all the three.—APP