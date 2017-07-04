PTEA stresses continuation of Duty Drawback of Taxes incentive

Faisalabad

Pakistan Textile Exporters Association (PTEA) has stressed for continuation of Duty Drawback of Taxes incentive allowed under Prime Minister’s package without any bar of 10 percent increase in exports.

It was of the view that end of incentive would not only increase cost effect of 7% in manufacturing of export goods but would also jeopardize government’s initiatives to boost the exports.

In a statement here on Monday, Chairman PTEA Ajmal Farooq has said that textile industry has lost its viability as our textile exports are at a comparative disadvantage in respect of production costs in the region.

To compete well with regional peers Government, in January 2017, allowed a rebate of 3% to 6% on export proceeds of textile value chain to secure its competitive edge in international market without any condition of percentage increase in exports over the last year.

Exports of yarn and fabric were eligible for rebate of 3% and 4% respectively; whereas in the value-added sector, the rate of rebate was 6% on exports of readymade garments and 5% on home textiles. The incentive somehow impacted positively and cushioned the declining exports but unfortunately this scheme was only for six months which had ended on 30th of June, he said.

Ajmal Farooq demanded the continuation of Duty Drawback of Taxes for the next year to support the ailing textile industry and to retain our hard earned export markets.

He further demanded immediate payment of exporter’s stuck up liquidity in refund regime as funds blockage has caused continuous drop in exports and textile industry is unable to tap its potential in accordance with capacity. Government should speed up the process of paying out billions of rupees outstanding tax refunds to get maximum industrial growth and significant increase in exports.

The Chairman PTEA was of the view that export industry is the life line of economy and continuous drop in exports would spell an amount of trouble for the economy, especially considering that the trade deficit is continuing to widen.—INP