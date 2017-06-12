PTDC tour packages attracts tourists

Islamabad

Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation (PTDC) special Ramazan tour Package is attracting a large number of people from across the country. PTDC had announced the package with advent of Ramazan in which upto 20 percent discount were being offered on accommodations in its motels at pleasant places including Murree during the holy month of Ramazan.

An official of PTDC told APP that a large number of families visited various areas including Ayubia and Naran Balakot, Saidu Sharif, Kalam, Miandam, Chitral, Booni, Bamburet (Kalash Valley), Mastuj, Phandar, Gupis, Gilgit, Hunza, Rama Lake, Skardu, Khaplu and Besham under PTDC special Ramazan discount offers.

He said that Sehri and Iftar dinner was being offered during the holy Month to tourists, adding it was a wonderful opportunity for tourists to spend their holy month of Ramazan at cool places on affordable rates.

PTDC has issued the directives to provide all facilities to tourists at affordable rates while making all out efforts to promote tourism across the country. He said PTDC has been working hard to promote beautiful picnic spots situated in far-flung areas of Pakistan, especially where the private sector was shy to invest.—APP