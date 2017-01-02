PTDC to run double-decker tourist busses in twin cities

Staff Reporter

Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation in collaboration with private sector transport companies will run first of its kind Double Decker Tourist Busses in twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi. This was stated by Managing Director Ch. Abdul Ghafoor Khan, while chairing a high-level meeting with the representatives of educational institutions and private sector.

“Initially, students of schools, colleges and universities will be provided tour facilities with special discounted packages,” he said.

He said that it was decided in the meeting that in the first phase, busses will be plied as pilot project for tourist places of Islamabad that include Faisal Mosque, Daman-e-Koh, Zoo, Rawal Lake, F-9 park, Lok Virsa, Children Park as well as Ayub Park in Rawalpindi and Taxila Museum on weekends. He said that the exercise will continued after success and number of buses will also be increased by running them three to four days a week.

Ch. Abdul Ghafoor said PTDC has approached private sector for provision of locally manufactured double decker busses on joint venture. He said that the overall security situation in the country is improved and we will further enhance our efforts to promote and develop tourism in the country to bring more tourist to Pakistan.