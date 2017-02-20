PTDC to launch tourist bus service in federal capital

Staff Reporter

Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation (PTDC) is all set to launch tourist bus service of the Federal Capital with an aim to promote tourism.

The PTDC will launch nine buses and route will be Lok Virsa Museum Shakar Pariyan, National Monument, Lake View Park Daman-e Koh and Faisal Mosque, Managing Director PTDC Chaudhry Abdul Ghafoor Khan told media.

He said that initially, the service will be started in Islamabad, adding that the inauguration of the service will be held at Pak-China Center, Islamabad.

In this connection meetings were held with representatives of the different schools and colleges who appreciated the launch of the service and assured that students in large numbers will take benefits from this service, he added. He said the students of schools and colleges will realize the importance of tourism by participating in such activities. Abdul Ghafoor said that PTDC has also started Pakistan Tourism Friends Club. Members of this club will benefit from transport facilities at discounted rates.