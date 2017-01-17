PTDC to facilitate Saudi investors in tourism sector

Islamabad

Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation (PTDC) would welcome and facilitate Saudi investors and businessmen for investments in the field of tourism.

Managing Director PTDC Abdul Ghafoor stated this while talking to APP regarding his recent meeting with the Ambassador of Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Abdullah Marzouk Al-Zahrani.

He said that Embassy of Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has assured its full support to Pakistan Tourism Development Corportation (PTDC) for promotion of tourism in Pakistan.

He said talks eloquently demonstrated the huge potential for the development of fruitful relations in the field of tourism between the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the Islamic Republic of Pakistan. He said that Pakistan is one of the countries in the world which is blessed with diverse opportunities of tourism attractions.

“The country is the home of one of the oldest civilization in the world, locations, attractive scenic beauty, splendid mountains and peaks, lakes, world fames glaciers, sacred religious and historical places,” he added.—APP