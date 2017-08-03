PTDC to set up Ski Resort at Naltar

Muhammad Arshad

Islamabad

Managing Director, Pakistan Tourism Dev. Corp. (PTDC) Ch. Abdul Ghafoor Khan met Chief Minister, Gilgit Baltistan, Hafiz Hafeez-ur-Rehman where he stated that Pre-fabricated structure rooms will be installed and modern facilities will be introduced in PTDC Motels located in Gilgit Baltistan whereas Ski Resort will be setup at Naltar for which GB Government has already allotted space of 30 kanal to PTDC.

We have also planned to build a 5-star hotel along the river in Gilgit for which, we would require land from GB Government. He added that the Prime Minister’s vision for development of Pakistan as modern and prosperous country resulted into launch of CPEC project which is starting from GB.

CPEC is the future of Pakistan which will create millions of jobs not only for the country but also for the region by playing a pivotal role in launching these billions of dollars economic activities for Pakistan.

In past Gilgit Baltistan was neglected but the present Government is committed to develop it into an International Hub for business and tourism setting an example for rest of the world.

An agreement on tourism cooperation has already been signed between PTDC and NATCO and both the organizing will further enhance their relations to strengthen the country. Keeping in view the tourist flow this year, it is not difficult to predict that soon GB will be a hub of domestic and international tourists.