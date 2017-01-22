PTDC represents Pakistan at Fitur Tourism Exhibition

Madrid

On invitation of Talib Refi, Secretary General United Nations World Tourism Organization (UN-WTO), Ch. Abdul Ghafoor Khan, Managing Director Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation (PTDC) participated in Fitur 2017 Tourism Exhibition at Madrid Spain from January 18-22.

This is the first time in last three decades that Pakistan is represented by Managing Director PTDC in Fitur tourism fair, which is the third largest tourism exhibition of Europe where more than 3000 tourism organization, airlines, hotels and tour operators participated from Spain, Rest of the Europe as well as throughout the world.

This exhibition is unique because it is held in the Madrid, Spain where the headquarters of UN-WTO is situated. Ch. Ghafoor Khan was also invited to a special dinner by Secretary General UN-WTO. During this visit, MD PTDC met high officials of UN-WTO, tour operators and media where he apprised them about tourism opportunity in Pakistan.

Nevertheless the efforts of Pakistani embassy in Spain are also commendable in this regard.

While speaking on the occasion of special dinner hosted by UNWTO, Ch. Ghafoor said, “Due to betterment in law and order situation of country as well as positive policies of the present Government, the image of Pakistan as a tourist friendly destination and a peaceful country abroad has improved.” “As a result of these measures a significant increase of 17% was observed over 2015 as compared to previous years with a total number 1.247 million foreign tourists,” he said.

He added that, “This participation in Fitur Exhibition will definitely help PTDC to introduce Pakistan Tourism industry over the world in general and Europe in particular, which will also lead to counter negative perception against Pakistan in western media.” “PTDC assures to provide maximum assistance to Pakistani Embassy in Spain for projection of Pakistan tourism to attract European tourists to visit Pakistan,” he asserted.

He also requested UNWTO to approach government of Pakistan and recommend the retaining of Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation as a federal entity as its role in promotion and development of tourism industry cannot be denied.“Also UNWTO may include inviting Pakistani tourism industry professional in their training courses etc,” he said.—Agencies