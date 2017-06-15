PTDC plans to arrange buddhists heritage exibition

Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation (PTDC) will organize a Buddha Heritage exhibition in October in which eleven Buddists countries including Nepal,Thailand,China and many others would be a part of this exibition. Talking to APP, an official said the reason for organizing exibition in the month of October was due to the pleasant weather,because the buddhists will be visiting all the historical sites in the day time,PTDC would facilitate them with every angle. He said exibition would aim to highlight the Buddhist historical and religious sites at Taxila, Takht Bhai and Swat. He expressed the hope that the exhibition would attract the tourists to visit Pakistan and see the religious sites. He said that Pakistan was the custodian of Gandhara Buddhist civilisation and there were numerous holy places in this country of great value for Buddhist people from across the world.—APP

