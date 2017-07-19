PTDC to inaugurate city tour buses after Independence Day

Staff Reporter

Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation (PTDC) is going to inaugurate city tour buses in twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi after Independence Day with an aim to promote tourism.

Talking to media, an official of PTDC said, “PTDC will launch nine buses and route will be Lok Virsa Museum Shakarpariyan, National Monument, Lake View Park and Faisal Mosque.

He said initially, the service will be started in Islamabad, adding that the inauguration of the service will be held at Pak-China Centre, Islamabad.

In this connection meetings were held with representatives of the different schools and colleges who appreciated the launch of the service and assured that students in large numbers will take benefits from this service, he added. He said the students of schools and colleges will realize the importance of tourism by participating in such activities.