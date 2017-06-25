PTDC expects tourists to increase on Eid

Islamabad

Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation (PTDC) expect tourist flow would increase on Eidul Fitr as everyone wants to enjoy festivity with their family at scenic hilly picnic attractions in the northern areas. Talking to APP, Managing Director PTDC Abdul Ghafoor said,”PTDC has announced summer tour packages in the start of the summer season which was continue till now with offering 20% discounted rates on different motels accomodation, meals and transportation of PTDC motels”.

He said number of people had been booking hotels and rest houses in hilly picnic spots in northern parts of the country. MD PTDC said northern parts of the country including Murree, Nathiyagali, Ayubia, Bhurban Patriata, Abbottabad, Swat, Naran, Kaghan, Shogran, Rawalkot, Nelum Valley, Gilgit-Baltistan had been witnessing a surge in domestic tourism.

He said these areas were likely to receive 50,000 to 60,000 local tourists this year due to Eid holidays and summer vacations. Picnic spots including Abbottabad, Swat, Naran, Shogran.—APP