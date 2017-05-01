PTDC, ETPB to promote tourism

Islamabad

Managing Director Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation PTDC held a meeting here on Sunday with Muhammad Saddiq-ul-Farooq, Chairman Evacuee Trust Property Board. Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation and Evacuee Trust Property Board will work jointly for promotion of tourism in Chakwal,Jhelum, Nankana Sahib, Sheikhupura and Panja Sahib, Hasan Abdal.

A Proposal came under discussion to set up prefab Motels and tent villages at these places. They agreed to joins hand for the purpose. During the meeting MD PTDC appreciated the services of Chairman ETPB for development of the country and betterment of ETPB.

He further said that PTDC is taking every possible step for promotion of tourism in the country. In this connection every possible resource will be utilized. Pakistan’s scenic beauty is known all over the world. Its proper projection will not only increase earning of foreign exchange but also increase in tourists flow.

Chairman ETPB appreciated steps being taken by MD PTDC for promotion of tourism. He assured PTDC every possible support for promotion of tourism. Talking to APP he said tourism industry was gradually recovering after improvement in law and order in the country.

He said last year, a number of tourists had already visited the northern parts of the country which was considered paradize for the mountainers. Abdul Ghafoor said Gilgit-Baltistan region was a paradise for the mountainers, adding in 2017 more mountainers would plan to scale high peaks.—APP