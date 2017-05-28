PTCL Youth Club wins Pak-China Friendship U-18 Soccer

Peshawar

PTCL Youth Club defeated Mehran Club by solitary goal in the Pak China Friendship Under-18 Football Championship-2017 played at T&T ground Islamabad on Saturday.

Sardar Tariq Mehmood Khan, Chairman and CEO Merindian Consulted Limited was the chief guest on this occasion and before the start of the final match between PTCL Youth Club and Mehran Club the players were introduced to him. IFA President Ch. Salim, Secretary Syed Sharafat Bukhari, former Information Secretary OFF Rana Tanveer and a large number of peoples were also present and witnessed the thrilling final.

The match was started on fast tempo and it was in the 11th minute when center striker Salman scored a beautiful goal from the 25-yard distance to give his team PTCL Youth Club 1-0 lead. Mehran Club also got some golden goal scoring opportunities but failed to click and thus the match ended in favour of PTCL Youth 1-0. Mehran did some straggle in the dying moments of the final match but failed.

In the end, Abdullah Shah of Mehran Club was declared top scorer while Naseer Khan of PTCL Youth Club as best player of the tournament. Referee Muhammad Arif supervised the match and Shahid Sadique was the Match Commissioner.

Talking to APP, General Secretary, IFA, Syed Sharafat Hussain Bukhari said that a total of 16 teams took part in the tournament comprising Education Board, AJK, PTCL Youth, Ravi, Highlander, Al-faisal, Islamabad, Rover, Quaid-e-Azam, Popo, Elite, Mehran, Alqaim, Bolan, Youngster, Bright Star.

He said, the tournament was played on knockout basis under PFF rules. Players born after January 1, 1999 took part in the tournament, he said, adding, that out of the tournament a total of 35 players were short listed for training camp and the training camp will be started after Eid-ul-Fitre.’ The selected Islamabad team will participate in the Gothia Cup China Under-18 Football Tournament in August this year, he informed.—APP