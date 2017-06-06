PTCL SmartTV, app bring ad free Champions Trophy

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited (PTCL) has taken the lead by bringing advertisements-free Cricket Champions Trophy 2017 for cricket lovers nationwide. PTCL remains a proud supporter of the Pakistan Cricket Team and its customers can now enjoy the thrill and excitement of live cricket without missing any action in the tournament.

PTCL is the largest information communication technology and entertainment services provider in Pakistan, touching millions of lives through its broadband and digital television services. PTCL Smart TV users can enjoy advertisements-free live transmission on Channel No 2 of Smart TV and app. For Smart TV Application, PTCL subscribers can simply download it from Google Playstore for Android devices or iTunes for Apple iOS devices and view the entire Champions Trophy 2017 uninterrupted on their mobile phones, iPads and laptops.

The Smart TV and app makes viewing even more fun with its ‘Time Shift TV’ and ‘Pause and Rewind’ in-app features that enable viewers to rewind and re-play exciting moments. In addition to these features, PTCL subscribers also get access to 100+ digital quality TV channels, hundreds of movies, dramas and children’s content. In addition to video-on-demand and TV-on-demand features, there is even a ‘Personal Video Recorder’ that enables customers to keep their favourite content for their personal library.

PTCL Smart TV is geared towards delivering high quality entertainment and information content for Pakistani audiences nationwide.