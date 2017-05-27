PTCL signs Fiber Leasing Agreement with Telenor

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited (PTCL) and Telenor Pakistan (TP) for the second consecutive year have entered into a fiber back-haul and infrastructure sharing agreement, under which PTCL will deliver 950+ kilometers of fiber footprint to Telenor Pakistan, which will enable delivery of quality telecommunication services for the Pakistani market.

The agreement entails to fiber leasing, which shall enable Telenor to utilize PTCL’s extensive nationwide fiber optic footprint and its expertise in deploying, operating and maintaining a fiber optic network.

Dr. Daniel Ritz, President & CEO, PTCL and Irfan Wahab Khan CEO of Telenor Pakistan signed the agreement in a ceremony held at PTCL Headquarters. It is pertinent to mention here that earlier in 2016, PTCL successfully signed and delivered 900+ kms of fiber infrastructure to Telenor Pakistan.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Daniel Ritz, President & CEO PTCL said, “We are delighted to sign yet another partnership with Telenor Pakistan, in fact second year in succession for provision of PTCL’s fiber optic network. Having served as the communication backbone of the country since inception, our partnership with Telenor Pakistan will help them to expand their 3G and 4G network further in order to provide high quality voice and data services. PTCL will continue to play its major role in fiber and other telecom infrastructure developments, contributing to the overall growth of the country.”

Speaking on the occasion, Irfan Wahab Khan, CEO Telenor Pakistan said, “Our need for a more robust infrastructure will be met with this partnership with PTCL. This project is in line with our fiber needs for traffic expansions with regards to 3G and 4G network advancement and will also help us with our mission of empowering societies and making mobile broadband services available to a larger customer base. We’re pleased to have entered into another fiber leasing agreement with PTCL and believe that the collaboration for second consecutive year will prove to be mutually beneficial for both business partners, and even more so for our valued customers.”

The project is specifically aimed at enhancing and extending Telenor Pakistan footprint in order to offer high quality voice and data services to their rapidly expanding 3G/4G subscriber base across the country.

The ceremony was attended by senior management from both companies including Sikandar Naqi, Chief Business Development Officer PTCL, Taimur Qadar Khattak, Acting Chief Financial Officer PTCL, Kamal Ahmed, Chief Digital Services Officer PTCL, Khurram Ashfaq, Chief Technology Officer TP and Bilal Waqar, Head of Sourcing & Supply Chain TP.

The senior management from the two companies emphasized the need for deployment of cost-effective solutions which will enable delivery of quality telecommunication services for the Pakistani market. This partnership will go a long way in paving a bright future for both the stakeholders’ involved.