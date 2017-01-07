PTCL selects Viptela to deliver software

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Inbox Business Technologies and Viptela, the Software-Defined WAN (SD-WAN) company, announced a partnership to deploy software-defined wide area networking (SD-WAN) infrastructures for businesses and service providers in Pakistan. Inbox, the leading provider of digital services in Pakistan, has signed the Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited (PTCL) as its first Viptela customer in the country.

“Viptela’s platform is bleeding edge technology,” said Saad Waraich Chief Technology and Information Officer at PTCL, “but what also excites us is that it allows us to dramatically improve time to new services. As a company committed to innovation Viptela was the obvious choice to empower our business”.

The Viptela SD-WAN platform enables Inbox to “mix and match” private and public IP connections such as MPLS, wireless LTE, broadband and Ethernet to meet each customer’s specific application requirements based on geographic location, topology, bandwidth and application service availability needs.