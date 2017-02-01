PTCL offers 2 Mbps starter package

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited (PTCL), the country’s largest ICT services provider, has announced the launch of its 2 Mbps Starter Package with Enhanced 20 GB Download Volume. PTCL customers can avail this starter package for just Rs775 per month.

In line with its tradition of offering innovative packages, PTCL is offering this unique and unmatched incentive for the customers. Moreover, PTCL customers can pay just Rs. 99 extra per month and upgrade to 4 Mbps package with 40 GB download volume and can pay just Rs. 250 to enjoy unlimited landline calls per month.

PTCL is constantly striving to deliver cutting edge solutions with widespread coverage and foolproof connectivity. This is yet another example of the company catering to its customers’ needs at every level.