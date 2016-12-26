PTCL, cellular services temporarily disrupted

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

PTCL data services and cellular services in different parts of the country were disrupted Monday owing to a major fault in the PTCL back-end network. Internet subscribers of different cellular companies also faced difficulties due to the disruption caused, it was reported.

PTCL and Ufone subscribers in Islamabad, Karachi, Lahore and Peshawar reported degraded services.

Outages were also confirmed in Mandi Bahauddin, Rajanpur, Multan, Jehlum, Hyderabad and Larkana.

PTCL officials said efforts were underway to restore the services. In a tweet from the official PTCL Twitter account, the company said: “We are currently facing major outage on our network, due to which internet service to some of our users have been affected.” “Our teams are working on-ground to restore the service as soon as possible. We sincerely regret the inconvenience caused.”

According to media reports, data and cellular services remained suspended in large parts of the country, while users in major cities experienced delays in services.

In Balochistan, major disruptions were reported in Khuzdar, Sohrab, Uthal and Hub. Users in Hyderabad and Multan also reported service outages. The outage has also brought to halt Pakistan Railway’s e-ticketing system.

Imran Janjua, General Manager Public Outreach, Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited (PTCL) said teams have been dispatched to identify the cause of disruption.

PTCL officials also clarified that their land-line services are working fine across the country. In a separate tweet from an unverified account, it was claimed that developmental work in Karachi’s Nooriabad area caused damage to PTCL’s fibre optic network, resulting in the outage.