Psychological effects of bomb blast

Rozia Malik

Lahore

Deadly weapons are not only killing the people, they are also polluting the environment and at the same time affecting those as well who are injured and just witness these events. After a bomb blast the radiations are released which have negative energies in them and they spread in the environment. The chemicals and material used in these weapons are so harmful even to those who are far away from the blast site.

These chemicals spreads in the air and the researcher has provided the evidence that the areas where the bomb blasts are more frequent, the people were followed by the onset of acute radiation symptoms, such as hair loss, bleeding, and diarrhea, even in those who previously appeared unhurt. The use of explosive weapons in populated areas causes death and destruction, devastating families and communities. Improvised explosive devices, mortars and other explosive weapons destroy families, homes, workplaces and public spaces.

In addition to causing serious physical harm, their use can also result in significant psychological distress. A research was carried out by Cooperative Japan- US Research Organisation and they stated in their report that in “1950s, psychiatrists in Hiroshima and Nagasaki reported increased complaints among a bomb survivors of neurotic symptoms, including general fatigue, amnesia, and lack of concentration as well as other symptoms commonly associated with autonomic nerve imbalance, such as palpitation or a sense of burning or chill”.

Most of all at risk are children, who will experience the effects long after an incident. Experiencing psychological trauma has a significant impact on their cognitive, emotional and social development. In the year 2014, in Pakistan there was a terrorist attack in Army Public School Peshawar. The students of that school are still facing trauma and fear of that event. It had been very difficult for many of them to go back to the same school, to sit in same classes or even some feared of going to any of place unguarded. This is how these events affects badly on a person’s mind.