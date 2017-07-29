PSX’s benchmark KSE 100 index gives knee jerk reaction over Panama verdict

Bounces back with recovery of over 1,600 points intra-day losses

Amanullah Khan

Karachi

PSX benchmark Index that plunged by 1,600 points in the intra-day trading during first session of the day in a panic prior to announcement of the Supreme Court judgement on Panama case was induced with a new spirit as soon as the history making verdict was made public reflected in the complete recovery of the intra-day trading losses rather the index closed in green at 415912 levels here on Friday.

In fact the market had been witnessing sharp volatility over the last many trading sessions in anticipation of this decision. So today also marks the day where clarity has finally emerged. As expected, in the immediate aftermath of the decision, the market gave a knee-jerk reaction, almost hitting lower circuits but then proceeded to post a robust reversal.

Actually the 28th Jul’17 will go down in the annals of country’s political history as the day when transparency and governance reigned supreme, the institutional oversight was implemented and market’s confidence on strengthening of democratic process and institutions was reinforced . The verdict was given by 5 members’ bench who unanimously agreed on, the basis of the proofs put to them, by Joint Investigation Team (JIT), that PM was unfit for the office. The ruling further entailed removal of Finance minister, from his office. Amongst others, close relatives of PM were also found guilty and their cases have been referred to National Accountability Bureau (NAB) for further investigation.

According to market analysts some of the major short term repercussions may be in relation to stability of the PKR/USD parity where the new incumbent cabinet may let PKR depreciate to alleviate pressure on external account .

With the clarity now in hand, it is expect the politics to take a backseat and market fundamentals to start dictating the sentiments on the bourse. It may be noted that the market is currently trading at forward PER of 8.5x and we suggest that investors should focus on scrip which offer i) long USD exposure, ii) strong earnings growth and iii) reasonable dividend yields.

Amid an improved market volume of 326 million all shares Azgard nine was the volume leader with a trade of 24 million shares while Engro Polymer and TRG were on second and third position in terms of trade volume.