PSX upsurge

DESPITE negativity and anxiety that was shrouding the stocks over the last few days due to decision on Panama Papers case and Dawn Leaks issue, Pakistan Stock Exchange was once again seen in greener pastures on Thursday with the benchmark 100 index gaining over 678 points to reach 49,283.64. According to analysts the market will carry on the momentum and climb higher in coming days as the country is all set to regain the MSCI’s emerging market status in its review on May 15. In fact the development will further fuel the investors’ positive sentiments and open up new investment opportunities for foreigners in the Pakistani market.

We have no doubt in saying that all this has been made possible because of the economic stability that the country has achieved over the last three to four years, and credit for this definitely goes to country’s financial team led by Finance Minister Ishaq Dar. At the outset, some difficult decisions were taken but finally the reforms agenda started paying off and now the country’s economy is moving close to five percent GDP growth. But to build on these economic gains, political stability is a must. Any ebb and flow at this juncture will reverse course of the economy as well as shatter the confidence of investors which are pouring in with their investment in different sectors including energy, infrastructure and auto industry. Therefore, it is up to political parties that they rise above their vested interests and pursue the course that in fact is in the interest of entire country. Federal and provincial governments must complete their terms and then elections should be held on time for smooth transfer of power as was seen in 2013 general election. It is for the people to decide the fate of political parties and let will of the majority be respected. This democratic process should go on as it is the only way through which our country can realise the cherished dream of being one of the biggest economies in the world where the people have access to better civic amenities and industries, stocks flourishing and touching new points.

Related