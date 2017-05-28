PSX signs MOU with GBCCI to promote PSX SME Board

Karachi

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Gilgit Baltistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GBCCI) for mutual cooperation and collaboration to facilitate access to equity financing for Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs).

Imran Ali, President of GBCCI, and Asghar Abbas Naqvi, PSX Regional Incharge of Islamabad signed the MoU, says a statement here on Friday.

The team designated by PSX to promote mutual collaboration include Sarmad Hussain, Regional Head Lahore, Asghar Abbas Naqvi, Regional Head Islamabad, Muhammad Abdullah, Head of Special Projects, Ms. Asmaa Saleem Malik, Manager Operations, and Imran Lakhani, Officer Special Projects.

An Awareness Session was also held to promote the SME Board. The chief guest in the Awareness Session was the Governor of Gilgit Baltistan, Mir Ghazanfar Ali Khan.

Pakistan Stock Exchange is finalizing the launch of its Small and Medium Enterprises (SME) Board- a platform for SMEs to raise equity capital to fund their growth and expansion needs.

A public company with post issue paid up capital of not less than Rs. 25 million and not more than Rs. 200 million is eligible to get listed on the SME Board.

To promote the SME sector and to encourage SMEs to get listed on the SME Board, PSX has endeavored to make the listing procedure simple and easy.

To reduce the listing cost, initial listing fees of the Exchange have been capped at Rs. 50,000.

At the same time, a number of steps have been taken by PSX to protect and safeguard the investors.

A capital lock-in period has been defined for sponsor’s shareholding, i.e. the sponsors would have to retain their entire shareholding in the listed SME for one year and, for the next two years, they would have to retain at least 25% of the paid up capital of the SME. The SME would have to prepare periodic financial statements and would have them audited by a QCR rated chartered accountant firm.

The SME would have to depict the true and fair position of their business to investors.

Some industries in Gilgit Baltistan, such as the mining industry, gem stones industry, trout fish farming industry, apricot export industry, etc have immense potential.

With adequate support and funding, these industries can grow and contribute immensely to the national exchequer.—APP