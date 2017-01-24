PSX index breaches 50,000 barrier

Amanullah Khan

Karachi

Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX)-100 index on Tuesday continued its bullish momentum and surpassed 50,000-point level for the first time in the history during intra-day trading session.

The index has been on a growth trajectory ever since reports of MSCI’s decision started making the rounds.

The index gained 173 points soon after the market opened to touch 50,049 points by 9:34am.However, it later succumbed to selling pressure, losing 429 points.

With a gain of 92 points the KSE-100 Index remained inches behind the historic target of 50,000 levels as the index closed in green at 49968 levels here on Tuesday. Amid a market volume of 467 million all shares K Electric again was the volume leader of the day with a trade volume of 71 million shares.

The other two volume leaders of the day were including Aisha Steel and Japan powers with trade of 48 million and18 million shares to their credit respectively.

Meanwhile the international oil prices continued their journey at $53 a barrel after Oil Ministers said that 1.5mn of almost 1.8mnbpd had already been taken out of the market. Baker Hughes, has reported a sharp increase in rigs count by 29 in the week, most rigs added in four years, bringing the total to 551 rigs. However, analysts believe if the compliance turns out to be better-than-expected, prices could break through US$55/bbl.