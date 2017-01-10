PSX continues record-breaking run

Crosses 49,300 points

Staff Reporter

Karachi

Continuing its record-breaking bull-run, Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) has extended its last week’s gains on Monday as it has rallied by 354 points in morning session to arrive at a new high of 49,393 points.

Stock analysts are anticipating good results from registered companies in first half of 2017.

Cement sector continues to perform good following announcement by Federal government pertaining to construction of Diamer-Bhasha Dam and expedition of work on various CPEC related projects.

Fertilizer sector is also witnessing boom as Urea off-take remains strong in Rabi season. 100-index has inducted more than 1200 points in first trading week of the year.