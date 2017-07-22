PSX benchmark remains positive

Amanullah Khan

Karachi

PSX benchmark KSE 100 Index Which opened positive despite rising political noise with a gain of 234 points to close in green at 45294 levels here on the last trading session of the week on Friday/

Current formation on daily chart indicates that index could face resistance at 46,200 levels. A breakage of the above mentioned level could add further gains towards 46,600 otherwise the support is initially placed at 44,600 levels. However the potential investors seen speculative buying of low price stocks with the hope that normalcy will returns soon, although the market volumes were seen extremely low at 122 million all share.

The TRG continued to hold the position volume leader with a trade of 12.52 million shares to its credit while the other two volume leaders of the day were including Dewan Motor and Azgard nine with trade volumes of 8.39 million shares and 6.34 million shares to their credit respectively.

However majority of the stocks of 204 listed companies were the gainers while stocks of 128 companies were losers. It would not be out of place to mention that most the equity based funds were adversely affected by what people say uncalled for political hype being hatched by the political quarters to take advantage of the Panama case trial stalling economic indicators. out of a total of 20 equity based funds none of them, has given a positive return to its clients in the last 6 months.