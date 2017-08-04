PSX benchmark KSE 100 index not in a mood to look back

Moves up by 135 points

Amanullah Khan

Karachi

The overwhelming rise of the investors reflected in the quantum jump of the market volume which bounced bank by 455 million shares indicating the appetite of the investment in the earlier oversold market. KSE 100 Index gained 135 points on Thursday to close in green at 47084 levels and the bustling sentiment are likely to cross 50,000 levels in the next couple of trading sessions. Meanwhile amid brisk trading activity K Electric was the volume leader of the day with a trade volume of over 44 million shares to its credit. The other two volume leaders were including the Bank of Punjab and Azgard nine with trade volumes of 43 million and 33 million shares to their credit respectively. The number of gainers stocks also jumped to 234 as compared to the losers stocks of 137 companies while stocks of 17 companies remained unchanged. Meanwhile in an important development, the Central Depository Company (CDC) has reduced the annual maintenance fee for its Investor Account by 27 percent, effective from July 2017. Investors can now open and maintain an Investor Account with CDC for only Rs. 550, instead of the previous fee of Rs. 750. Through CDC’s Investor Account Services (IAS), capital market investors can directly open and maintain accounts with CDC in the Central Depository System (CDS) for secure and safe custody of securities. Investor Account offers investors direct access to their securities, and is operated by CDC on their instructions. Investor Account holders are also offered free value added services that include comprehensive web access, eAlerts, SMS alerts, IVR, online transactions through web portal and mobile application.