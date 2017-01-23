PSX bench mark KSE-100 index about to hit unprecedented 50,000 levels

Gains 511 points to close at 49876 levels

Amanullah Khan

Karachi

In a rare market activity the KSE=100 Index made handsome recovery with a gain of 511 points to close in green at 49876 levels here on the opening trading session of the week on Monday.

In the backdrop of Chinese investment as well as large scale projects have brought the cement and steel stocks into limelight while the National Tariff Commission has also imposed anti-dumping duties on steel imports from China and Ukraine. International Steels, Interanational Industries and Aisha Steel Mills surged noticeably. The other two volume leaders of the day were including Lotte chemicals and Japan power with trade volumes of 27 million shares and 25 million shares to their credit respectively. Meanwhile international oil prices rose on Friday to US$53.64/bbl after Oil Ministers said that 1.5mn of almost 1.8mnbpd had already been taken out of the market.

Baker Hughes, on Friday, reported a sharp increase in rigs count by 29 in the week, most rigs added in four years, bringing the total to 551 rigs. However, analysts believe if the compliance turns out to be better-than-expected, prices could break through US$55/bbl.