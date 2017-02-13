PSQCA to ensure quality items for consumers: Tanveer

Staff Reporter

Karachi

Government is providing every possible support to Pakistan Standards Quality and Control Authority (PSQCA) to ensure provision of quality food items to the consumers, said Federal Minister for Science and Technology Rana Tanveer Hussain on Monday. Talking to media here after meeting with PSQCA officers, he said that presently, the authority has 108 mandatory items on its list and very recently ‘Milk’ has also been included in the mandatory list of PSQCA.

Up till now licenses to six brands have been issued and licensing process for others are underway which shall hopefully be completed within this month, Rana Tnveer said. He said that equipment worth Rs.40 million have been provided for up-gradation of PSQCA Labs that illustrates the government’s determination of its up-gradation.

The Mobile Lab of PSQCA has also been refurbished and will be deployed at different stations/markets/bazars for on the spot checking of daily use items, the minister said. The Government is committed for recruitment of highly qualified and competent staff in PSQCA for which interview process to hire 76 Engineers/Scientists had been completed.

The Federal Minister for Science and Technology Rana Tanveer Hussain said that PSQCA has already establishing new offices/labs facilities at Quetta the minister said and added that the work in this regard will start next month. PSQCA is also aiming to establish Asian Institute of Standards (AIS) at Islamabad for which preparatory work with regard to preparation of PC-1 is underway.

The Federal Minister said that the National Assembly Standing Committee on Science and Technology has also advised PSQCA to include Wheat Flour in the list of mandatory items so that appropriate activities are Initiated to ensure the supply of quality Wheat Flour to the consumers.They are also undertaking the standard preparation ‘on Fortified Wheat Flour. In order to expend the activities of PSQCA, the minister said that he have directed to open new zones and offices throughout the country for which Federal Government will provide every possible support.

PSQCA by March 2017 will also be introducing the concept of issuance of Foreign Manufacturing License, he said. PSQCA has also finalized and streamlined its different database and most of the information now available on newly launched website. PSOCA has also introduced Mobile-App for the help of common consumers to verify the authenticity of licenses issued to different products, the minister added.