PSQCA team visits Metro Cash & Carry, Bachat Bazaar

Staff Reporter

Karachi

On directives of Director General PSQAC Muhammad Khalid Saddiq Mobile Testing Lab Team raided Metro Cash & Carry Pakistan & Sunday Bachat Bazaar near Safari Park, on arrival at Metro Cash & Carry Pakistan and Sunday Bachat Bazaar start checking collected 36, different brands various mandatory food items.

The Team head included Javiad Hussain Siddique, Dy. Director, Conformity Assessment South, and PSQCA some technical officers also the NGO-(CRPC) Representative Mr. Shakeel Baig at Metro Cash & Carry Pakistan & Sunday Bachat Bazaar near Safari Park Karachi.

They have checked on spot and find Fail 1- Pure Banaspati M/s Pakistan Oil Mills Hyderabad,2- Absa Banaspati M/s AB Oil Industries Karachi. 3- Absa Cooking oil, M/s. AB Oil Industries Karachi 4- Mezan Canola Oil M/s. Paracha Textile Mills Ltd PSQCA Team issued notices on spot. On the occasion Javiad Hussain Siddique Dy. Director said that we are working to consumer’s satisfaction and to prevent substandards products from the markets and to advise manufacturers to get licence and registered with PSQCA.