PSQCA seizes ABS Minerals Bottled Drinking water

Staff Reporter

Karachi

As per instruction of Director (Conformity Assessment South) a team of Pakistan Standards Quality Control Authority (PSQCA) has seized M/s. ABS Minerals Bottled Drinking Water situated at A-l, Baloch Goath, University Road, Sector 38/A, Scheme 33, Karachi on 18th August, 2017 at 4:25 p.m. The unit was found involved in illegal production and sale of Bottled Drinking Water.

Pakistan Standards Quality Control Authority (PSQCA) Officers namely Mr. Asif Baloch and Mr. Mukhtyar Jamali, reported that unit was seized as per PSQCA Act.VI of 1996.