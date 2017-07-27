PSQCA hosts 2nd meeting of STC of SARSO

Staff Reporter

Karachi

Pakistan Standards & Quality Control Authority (PSQCA) hosted second meeting of Sectoral Technical Committee (STC) of South Asian Regional Standards Organization (SARSO) on Electrical, Electronics, Telecom and IT in Karachi.

SARSO is a specialized body of SAARC and have mandate to develop SAARC Standards on product, process, and services in order to remove technical barriers to trade and enhance intra-regional trade within SAARC countries Muhammad Khalid Saddiq Director General PSQAC in his inaugural remarks welcomes the foreign delegates and highlighted SARSO’s role in harmonization of National Standards of SAARC Member States. He urged that SARSO can play more effective role in accelerating the harmonization process of Standards as well as enhancing Quality infrastructure in SAARC countries.

Earlier, Engr. Gulzar Memon from Pakistan was elected Chairman of STC on Electrical Electronics, Telecom and IT for three years terms. Mr. Tashi Wangchuk, Secretary to STC on Electrical, Electronics, Telecom and IT briefed the meeting about the progress made by the committee since its first meeting and highlight the important decisions of the Governing Board of SARSO.

These SAARC Standards will then adopt by all Member States of SAARC that will help in facilitating the trade on electrical products among SAARC Member States. The meeting was attended by technical experts from Bangladesh, Bhutan, Nepal, Pakistan and Sri Lanka and representatives from SARSO Secretariat, Dhaka.