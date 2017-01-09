PSPA introducing a role model ‘Provincial Child Labour Policy’

Staff Reporter

Provincial Minister for Finance Dr. Ayesha Ghaus Pasha has said that Punjab Social Protection Authority ( PSPA) is going to introduce a role model Provincial Child Labour Policy to eliminate poverty and enhance literacy rate.

According to this policy, Children from the age of 13to18 aligned with International labour laws, will be allowed to soft jobsduring their formal and technical education.PSPA will provide the opportunities of free education, skillsdevelopment training, jobs or business to more than 30,000 children involved in child labour at workshops, petrol pumps and hotels so that they might not permanently depend on stipends instead enabling them to earn their living making them technical hands.

This was stated by during her visit to Punjab Social Protections Authority to review six months’ performance of the authority, here a day before. The Minister said that it’s a great success of PSPA to provide Khidmat Cards to above then 72,000 special persons and 33,500 families of children working in brick-kilns, transparently. She congratulated PSPA to frame The first Provincial Social Protection policy on behalf of Govt of Punjab. CEO Punjab social Protection Authority Dr. SohailAnwer ,while giving a briefing toDr Ayesha Ghaus Pasha said that PSPA is providing education, professional training and interest free loans to vulnerable in collaboration with Special Education Department ,TEVTA,PSIC and LABARD.Special Education Departmentcontacted 14,080 families of KCBs between age 5 to 15.

PSPA has managed school admissions for1,288 beneficiaries children of Khidmat Card Programmein Special Education Institutes with monthly stipend of Rs800 to each enrolled students in addition to Rs 1200 he/she is drawing under KCP,free books and uniform . He further informed the Minister that PSPA is about to distribute Rs 1,00 each to 450,000 school girls from class 6-10 in 16 less- develop districts of Punjab through Khidmat Card, subjected to their attendance in schools.