PSP worker killed in Karachi firing

Staff reporter

Karachi

Two workers of Pak Sar-zameen Party (PSP) were fired upon in a suspected targeted attack in Orangi Town on Monday eve-ning, according to Super-intendent of Police Abid Ali Baloch.

The officer said that the PSP workers were sitting at a corner of a street near Qazafi Chowk behind Sindh Government Qatar Hospital when armed pil-lion riders attacked them and fled.

The injured were taken to the nearby Qatar hospital where doctors pro-nounced Abdul Hameed alias Nadeem alias Mulla, 55, as dead.