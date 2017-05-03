PSP to continue struggle for people’s rights: Kamal

Hyderabad

The Chairman Pak Sarzameen Party Syed Mustafa Kamal has said PSP will continue its struggle for the rights of the people and the million march scheduled to be brought out in Karachi will create a history in the politics of the country.

The founder of MQM had sold the mandate of the people to PPP only to achieve his personal interests while the leadership of MQM Pakistan had failed to get the rights of the people, he said and demanded the members of the parliament and local government institutions to tender resignations from the seats.

Syed Mustafa Kamal expressed these remarks while addressing the participants of the sit in staged by PSP here outside Hyderabad Press Club Tuesday evening. He said that the people of Sindh have been deprived of their basic rights because of the massive corruption of the PPP government. The people were unable to get safe drinking water and facing numerous diseases including Hepatitis but the rulers of the province have no interests to resolve their grievances, he added.

He alleged that huge budgetary amount of the health and education sector have been usurped by the PPP provincial government and it also snatched the powers of the elected representative of the local government institutions of the province.

The PSP had moved 16 demands to government for acceptance of which eight related to grant powers to Mayors and Chairmen of local bodies in the province, he said and added that the party has launched a movement to get the rights of the people of the province.

He said that the party which claimed having the mandate of the urban localities of Sindh had raised no voice for the rights of the people which created disappointments among the voters. The people are now looking forward to PSP as the party has now become their true representative, he added.

He was critical over the role of the founder of MQM adding that he sold the rights of the party workers only to achieve his personal interests. He used the party workers, supporters and followers for protests, agitation and demonstration but not get any facility for them, he alleged.—APP