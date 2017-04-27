PSO, Toyota rollout cobranding activity at PSO retail stations

Staff Reporter

Karachi

The country’s leading oil marketing company, Pakistan State Oil’s retail outlets were selected by the international automotive manufacturer Toyota to conduct a customer survey of motorists. Under the arrangement, Toyota set up kiosks at PSO retail outlets in Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Faisalabad and Multan to carry out customer surveys, distribute souvenirs and handout free car service vouchers at Toyota.

Commenting on the development, Mr. Shehryar Omar, Senior General Manager Marketing, PSO said: “We were happy to work with Toyota and reach out to our shared customer base in order to extend services, as well as receive their feedback on our service offerings”.

PSO forges partnerships and collaborations to bring the best products and services to its customers under various consumer-centric initiatives.

The company is committed to providing the best in petroleum products and allied services to effectively meet the nation’s energy needs.