PSO reduces petrol price by Re1 per litre

Ramazan package

Karachi

Pakistan State Oil has introduced confessional rate on petrol during the holy month of Razman slashing the petrol prices by one rupee.

Consumption of petrol across the country has increased to almost 500,000 metric tons per month since last year because of higher demand of the commodity owing to lower price compared to two years back.

On Saturday, Oil & Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) drafted a summary to decrease petroleum prices from 1st June. It has recommended that the petrol price should be reduced by Rs2.10 per litre.—INP