PSO, APL to set up Jet Fuel Farm at IIAP

Pakistan’s largest, most advanced airport to feature state-of-the-art facilities

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Pakistan has been hailed as one of the fastest emerging economies in the region with its booming manufacturing and service sector and rising infrastructure. Opening up another chapter in its economic growth is the establishment of the largest airport in the country, Islamabad International Airport (IIAP).

Developed by the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) at Fateh Jang, Attock District, the IIAP is being heralded as the largest, most modern airport in Pakistan’s history with the latest systems and state-of-the-art technologies.

IIAP would have the capacity to handle in excess of 4,500 passengers at one time with a total of 15 parking bays and terminal gates. Not only that, the airport would also be able to accommodate the largest passenger airplanes in the world, the A-380 aircraft.

Further, the new airport would have all the latest technological machinery and software to handle facilities such as cargo handling, safety and security, passenger facilitation and parking services. The government had set forth a deadline for initiating Hajj flights from the IIAP; continuous work is underway to complete the infrastructure to accommodate Hajj passengers from the facility and is expected to be completed in July 2017.

Fuelling this mega-airport is the joint venture setup of Pakistan State Oil (PSO) and Attock Petroleum Limited (APL). The Civil Aviation Authority has awarded the contract to PSO & APL joint venture for establishment of Jet Fuel Farm, comprising storage and allied infrastructure at the IIAP. Furthermore PSO & APL will jointly manage the operations and maintenance of the Hydrant Re-fuelling System that carries and pumps fuel to the aircrafts in a safe and efficient manner.

Both OMCs together have completed the facilities that have a capacity of 10,000 metric tons for jet fuel storage which is extendable to 20,000 metric tons. These facilities are all state of the art and bring re-fuelling operations in Pakistan at par with the International Industry standards. The PSO-APL JV has commissioned the Fuel Farm facility and is now ready to fuel the Hajj and regular commercial flights.