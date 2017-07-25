PSMA rejects govt’s policy for not granting timely export of sugar

Staff Reporter

Lahore

Pakistan Sugar Mills Association Punjab Zone (PSMA (PZ) has rejected the government’s current policy for not granting timely export of sugar, proposing the authorities to convene an immediate meeting in order to address concerns of the stakeholders in this regard.

The country, this year, has witnessed a mammoth rise in sugar production with a surplus volume of 1.8 million tons preceding the end of this crushing season. The representative of PSMA (PZ) argued that unless these produced quantities are dispelled through exports, the industry will not be able to pay to its growers. Already, protests have started in some parts of Punjab where numerous mills have not cleared their dues and the situation shall worsen by the end of the coming crushing season when another bumper crop of sugarcane is expected.

Government has a direct control over major cost component of production along with the output quantities of sugar in Pakistan and for this reason the industry is always dependent on policies that are being framed by the authorities. PSMA (PZ) observed that despite a frugal export allocation of mere 300,000 tons against a huge surplus already available, it was still impossible for the industry to export, without subsidy, keeping in view the current world commodity prices. It was pointed out that world sugar prices, similar to other commodities, follow a cyclical pattern and in the early part of this calendar year i.e. January/February 2017, sugar prices were at a level where industry would have exported the surplus quantities without seeking any subsidy. But at that time, the authorities were too myopic to preempt the situation and refused to allow exports within that time frame despite repeated requests by the industry.

Representative of PSMA (PZ) remarked that not many options are now available within the industry to manage the situation and the government should come up with corrective measures by either buying the surplus stock as strategic reserves or subsidize the export quantities in order to support the sugar industry along with thousands of farmers that are associated with it.